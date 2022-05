NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an early-morning shooting at a club sent multiple people to the hospital in what they described as a chaotic scene. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Blue Note Bistro on Dorchester Road just before 1:30 a.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. An incident report states the first officers on the scene witnessed “dozens of people running in all directions and fleeing to their vehicles.”

