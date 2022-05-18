ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Roker Roundtable: Can Sunderland play a fast-paced, dynamic game against Wycombe?

By Editor Gav
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI actually spent a bit of time looking at the game from earlier this season, when we beat them 3-1 at home, to try and work out where we can take advantage of Wycombe, and to see where we’re at our best. I guess the one big thing...

rokerreport.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

On This Day (23 May 1990): “Fans in Roker ticket siege!”

It was exactly seven days after our historic win against Newcastle United in the play-off semi-final at St James’ Park, and the anticipation for the final against Swindon Town was cranking up by the day. Demand was so high that the game was about to set a new record...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Burnley vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Clarets' future in Magpies’ hands

No more playing host this season for the Magpies as the Black and White mob is visiting Burnley at Turf Moor to wrap the 2022 Premier League up. That’s not bad, though! Of course, the Geordie Army will have to wait their fair share of weeks to watch the lads back in action in their home surroundings, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other reasons for celebration. For Newcastle, of course, because things aren’t looking that phenomenally great for the Clarets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Alex Pritchard
Person
Gareth Ainsworth
SB Nation

The Klopp and Pep Effect

I was wondering about point totals over multiple seasons, but could not find the information anywhere, so I had to Excel it. Below is a table of point totals by year since 2016-2017, the first full season where Klopp and Pep were in charge. Remarkable stuff!. Row Labels 16-17 17-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 5-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | Bring on summer

You wouldn’t have thought Everton would be able to muster much in terms of enthusiasm coming to the Emirates on Sunday, and you would be very correct. The emotion and energy expended to ensure safety on Thursday meant the players were mostly spent here, even though Frank Lampard made six changes to the lineup for this one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Season Finale at Arsenal

Everton missed out on their opportunity to leap-frog Southampton into 15th place on Sunday after conceding five to Arsenal, but in reality, the Toffees had done their job and were halfway to the beach by kickoff. Endangered by Everyone. Last season, Everton did the double over three teams in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Wycombe#Roker#Wembley Stadium#Adams Park
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Embarrassing 5-1 Defeat at Arsenal

Following on from Everton securing Premier League survival on what was an unforgettable night at Goodison Park last Thursday, came this trip to north London with nothing at stake for the visitors. Amid wholesale changes to personnel (six) from their last outing, it was always going to be a tough ask for the Blues to actually show up at the Emirates Stadium, in more than just a purely physical sense. After the emotional high midweek, a flat undercooked performance ensued, resembling a preseason game in many ways but with the high goal count and occasional comedic defending that we sometimes see on the final day of the season. Unfortunately, Arsenal had much to play for coming into this match, at least until news started filtering in of Tottenham Hotspur’s systematic dismantling of long-relegated Norwich City and with that, a vanishing possibility of Champions League qualification for Mikel Arteta’s outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Erling Haaland Signing: The Deal of the Summer?

He was and remains one of the hottest properties in European football, even world football. His signature was chased by all and sundry as the biggest names in the game flexed their muscles vying for a generational talent that could be a game changer for any team. Erling Haaland can...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “Its The Most Exciting Time Of My Career”

Liverpool are nearing the end of their attempt to win literally everything this season. They’ve bagged the League Cup and FA Cup already, and they’ll try to win the Premier League today. They need dropped points from Manchester City to have a chance, but being in the title fight down to the last matchday once again makes for exciting times at Liverpool FC.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Win Over Wolves

One point. Coming into the match with Wolves, Liverpool were one single point behind Manchester City. It looked like Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa would do their part, getting out to an improbable 2-0 lead while Liverpool were knotted with Wolves at 1-1. Five minutes of madness saw everything undone as Manchester City stormed back for a 3-2 win despite Liverpool finding the back of the net two more times themselves. In the end, after 38 games, it was one single point that denied Liverpool a Premier League title again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Two Up, Two Further Up! Picking out the best bits from Sunderland’s playoff final victory

We never looked like doing anything but winning. We were the better team from front to back, and we totally deserved what we got. An amazing shift was put in by the Lads. Anthony Patterson was great, and while calling him out as the next Jordan Pickford is a brave shout, he is certainly a goalkeeper we can rely on for many years to come. Well done son.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Phil Foden Wins PL Young Player of the Year

Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second consecutive year. A wel deserved award for the City and English National Team star. The Manchester City midfielder has retained the annual prize following another campaign in which he has once again proven himself to be one of the most talented youngsters in the country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Championship checklist starts now

In many ways it was a perfect Wembley occasion for Sunderland and the fans. The sheer numbers and noise made by those in Red and White turned it into a home game, and the response from the team was evident. We controlled large parts of the game, score a stunning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Player of the Season: Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has been crowned the 2021/22 Premier League Player of the Season. Another award for City!. The Manchester City midfielder has been recognised with the prestigious prize for the second time after another outstanding campaign during which he has played a key role in the hopes to win a fourth title in five years.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy