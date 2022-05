(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s unemployment rate decreased last month, according to labor statistics. Job Service North Dakota released its monthly report showing the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.3% in March to 2.5% in April, representing 3,500 more people who have jobs. Estimates show that 10,600 more people were working in April 2022 than in the same month a year ago. The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April 2021 was 4.2%, the report shows.

