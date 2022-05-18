ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dine & Dish: House of Nanking

By Phil Mayer
KRON4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Chinatown has no shortage of...

www.kron4.com

Comments / 1

Related
Eater

This Is What Bay Area Health Officials Say About the Latest COVID Surge, and the Impact on Dining

Dr. Carina Marquez of UCSF is warning of a COVID surge in San Francisco, and in a May 16 meeting with the Latino Task Force, she strongly encouraged residents to start wearing a mask again, if they had ever stopped. In comparison to April’s reported figures of 133 new cases daily, May has seen an average of about 449 new daily cases in the last week. In the Bay Area, Marin, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties are the most heavily impacted in the whole state of California. While lower than January’s Omicron spike of 2,300 new cases per day, city officials are encouraging folks to hit those COVID basics all the harder: social distance indoors, wear a mask at busy places, and test regularly, according to a mid-May press release from the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

How to Experience Tiki Culture in San Francisco

San Francisco is the birthplace of tiki culture, and it is home to some of the oldest tiki establishments in the country. Themes range from traditional Polynesian kitsch to tiki mythology’s dark side, but one thing is guaranteed: you can get a great mai tai at any of these Bay Area bars.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

‘America’s Best Rose Garden’ Is In Bloom Now In San Jose

Did you know that ‘America’s Best Rose Garden’ is here in the Bay Area? Thousands of visitors are flocking to the San Jose Municipal Rose Garden , which has exploded into a vibrant spectrum of pinks, reds, oranges, and yellows. The expansive 5.5-acre garden has over 3,500 plantings in 189 different varieties, and it’s completely free to visit.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#Food Drink#Dine Dish#The House Of Nanking#Kron4
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

Inspired by a similar event in Bogotá, Colombia, San Francisco’s Sunday Streets program has been taking over the city’s car-congested streets one neighborhood at a time since 2008. This Sunday, it’s the Bayview’s chance to enjoy some pedal-and-foot-powered fun with a brand new Sunday Streets route that was originally planned for 2020, but postponed due the pandemic. In addition to over 1 mile of car-free streets, five different “activity hubs” dot the Bayview with free bike rentals at Mendell Plaza, a jumbo bounce house on Revere Avenue, and free massages, free groceries and a free swim day at the MLK Jr. Pool on 3rd Street. Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Lane Street, Keith Street and surrounding area, S.F. Free. sundaystreetssf.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: CHP Rescues Man Off Steep Cliff in Daly City

A man who was stuck on a cliff at Mussel Rock Park in Daly City was rescued by California Highway Patrol officers —using a helicopter — earlier this week. A recently uploaded video to Facebook shows on-site first responders reaching the many by way of the aircraft and, because of the cliff's steepness, having to hoist themselves onto the side where a shirtless man was standing, so crews could safely bring him to safety. [KRON4]
DALY CITY, CA
Clay Kallam

Yes, pasta can be spectacular

I should have known right away it was going to be special. Even though we’re pasta lovers, we’d never been to Belotti – a previous attempt was bumped by a visit from the grand-daughter – but I finally managed to get a weekend reservation. As we got close to where I thought the restaurant was, I saw an empty parking space, and despite the impatient presence of a bus behind us, managed to parallel park on the first try.
sftravel.com

Everything You Need to Know About San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

Millions of visitors each year come to experience Golden Gate Park's miles of green lawns, bridle paths, lakes, and 7,000 kinds of plants right in the heart of San Francisco. You’ll enjoy varied attractions from top museums to exquisite gardens and extraordinary events. Whether you visit Golden Gate Park regularly or you’ve never been, this guide highlights the best things to do in one of San Francisco’s most interesting locations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

How to See San Francisco on Foot Without Getting (Too) Tired

San Francisco is known for its scenery and its topography. The hills of our city, numbering more than 40, have determined so much about the way people live in San Francisco and the urban landscape. Where else would the cable car have been invented?. But you shouldn’t let a few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

UCSF doctor on rising Bay Area COVID cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joined KRON4 to discuss the rise of COVID cases in the Bay Area and how to stay healthy. Bay Area COVID cases rising Chin-Hong is an infectious disease specialist at UCSF who specializes in treating infectious diseases with a focus on infections that develop in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Meet the Chef Behind the Richmond Restaurant Where Ramen is Religion

Clint and Yoko Tan weren’t sure what would come next in life. Their ultra popular pop-up Noodle in a Haystack came out of nowhere in 2015, for the Tans and for the Bay Area, as they figured out how to get their feet beneath them in San Francisco after leaving Japan. Now they’ve found their first brick and mortar at 4601 Geary Boulevard, and people have raised eyebrows over the $125 ramen tasting menu. That’s why Clint Tan says it’s the ramen itself, the ethos behind his lifestyle, that gets him out of bed in the morning. There is no end goal. Ramen, and bringing an intentional and beautiful meal to each customer, is the pursuit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

At 18, she found a pot of hot dogs at the end of the rainbow

CONCORD, CA (May 22, 2022) — On April 15, Lisa V’s celebrated 40 years since it opened its doors. Since then, locals say not much has changed about the place that serves hot dogs, tacos and burritos in the Vineyard Shopping Center. “It’s the same as I remember...
RESTAURANTS
postnewsgroup.com

Mom and Pop Business Destroyed by Marriott Project

Uncle Willie’s Bar-be-cue, located on 14th Street in Downtown Oakland, continues to struggle to survive the Marriott Hotel construction literally occurring in their backyard. Craig Jones, the son of owners William and Beverly Thomas, says it is a clear example of white power/privilege suppressing Black power and building of generational wealth.
OAKLAND, CA

