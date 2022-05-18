Bronx Teen Indicted for Killing Girl, Shooting Two Other Students Near High School

A second teenage suspect has been arrested in the broad daylight shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said. Charges against Omar Bojang were still pending Monday evening. The Bronx district attorney's office said that the 18-year-old turned himself in at their office alongside his attorney and parents, and said nothing when he was later led out of the police station in handcuffs. Bojang was set to be arraigned on murder, manslaughter and weapon possession charges.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO