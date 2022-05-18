ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx Teen Indicted for Killing Girl, Shooting Two Other Students Near High School

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark today announced...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 5

Related
NBC New York

2nd Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 11-Year-Old NYC Girl: NYPD

A second teenage suspect has been arrested in the broad daylight shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police said. Charges against Omar Bojang were still pending Monday evening. The Bronx district attorney's office said that the 18-year-old turned himself in at their office alongside his attorney and parents, and said nothing when he was later led out of the police station in handcuffs. Bojang was set to be arraigned on murder, manslaughter and weapon possession charges.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect in slaying of Bronx girl, 11, surrenders

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An 18-year-old suspect in the Bronx shooting death of 11-year-old Khyara Tay turned himself in on Monday, officials said. Matthew Godwin, 15, allegedly fired a deadly shot while on a scooter driven by Omar Bojang, police said. Godwin was arrested Friday, but the search for Bojang continued until he turned himself in […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#High School#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Attempted Murder#Bronx Supreme Court
koxe.com

Suspect still at large in fatal shooting on NYC subway that killed one passenger

A suspect is still at large while New York City Police officers continue the search for a gunman who shot and killed a subway passenger, in what investigators describe as an unprovoked attack. Emergency responders attended to the victim at the scene, and he was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released. No others were injured in the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, shot multiple times in East Flatbush, Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said Monday morning. The teen was shot in the leg and torso near East 39th Street and Glenwood Road in East Flatbush around 11 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was taken to a hospital. Police described his condition as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Teen Drill Rapper C Blu Learns Outcome In NYPD Officer Shooting Case

Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn drill rapper C Blu has reportedly scored a huge victory in his pending legal case. According to the New York Daily News, the 16-year-old won’t face any charges in his connection to the January shooting involving a New York City Police Department officer after a judge determined the officer had no reason to approach him in the first place.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Charred NYC Honda Bodies Mystery Is Now a Double Homicide

Authorities have declared the deaths of two 22-year-olds -- a woman and a man -- whose bodies were found in a flaming vehicle in the Bronx a week ago as a double homicide, the NYPD said Monday. Both victims, whose remains were discovered once firefighters put out the flames from...
BRONX, NY
Queens Post

Queens Man Who Shot UPS Driver for Blocking Traffic Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison

A Queens man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting a UPS delivery driver in 2020, after being enraged that the deliveryman had blocked traffic. Jahsheen Osbourne, 21, of 148th Street in South Jamaica, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty earlier this month to attempted murder in the second degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a weapon.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man accidentally shoots himself during Harlem subway argument: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg during a dispute on a southbound no. 2 train early Sunday, police said.  The 27-year-old man pulled out a gun during a dispute near Lenox Avenue and West 116th Street just before 3 a.m., officials said. He brandished the gun and threatened the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy