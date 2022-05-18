ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonia, NJ

How did that happen? Police investigating crash, luckily there were no injuries

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LEONIA, NJ – Police in Leonia are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leonia, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Leonia, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nj Transit#Leonia Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Saturday afternoon shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on North 3rd Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 20-year-old, was struck by gunfire on North 3rd and Temple streets at around 1:42 p.m. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Crash Involving 4 Cars Takes Down Traffic Signal On Route 10 (DEVELOPING)

A tractor-trailer crash involving four other vehicles brought down a traffic signal on Route 10 in Morris County, developing reports say. The signal at Route 10 and Canfield Avenue in Randolph was taken down following a tractor-trailer collision with four other cars shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy