Frederick County, MD

Pet of The Week May 16 – 21

By Your Financial Editor
 3 days ago

Pet(s) of the Week are Gray Lady and Black Betty. The female Guinea...

Camera catches black bear in Woodbine backyard

WOODBINE, Md. — This isn't something you see every day!. An 11 News viewer in Woodbine got an unexpected visitor. Ring camera video captured a black bear roaming around her backyard!. What should you do if you see this play out in your backyard?. The Maryland Department of Natural...
WOODBINE, MD
Berry Forecast: Pick or wait?

I have only to break into the tightness of a strawberry, and I see summer—its dust and lowering skies. Fresh strawberries have a distinctive smell, and you know it when you find it: sweet, tart, a little grassy, some say like caramel. To borrow a term from winemaking, strawberries can be sensitive to their terroir, or the environmental factors, such as soil, climate, and sunlight, that can affect the flavor and aroma of crops. In Maryland, where it feels like we experience four seasons in the same day, farmers must stay on their toes to bring us this treasured crop.
MARYLAND STATE
Inside the People’s Convoy: Why supporters are so committed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — WDVM got an inside look on Wednesday at some of the people involved in the convoy to find out what’s keeping them committed to the movement. Jenny Hall and her family are returning here to the Hagerstown speedway for a second time to join the People’s Convoy. “I come out here […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Captain White’s Seafood reopens in a new location

Captain White’s Seafood is now up and running at its new location in Maryland. The iconic seafood spot left D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront in November after a long-running dispute with D.C.’s government and developers of The Wharf. “It’s good because our clients have followed us,” said manager Douglas...
OXON HILL, MD
VIDEO: DC-area wild turkey strikes again

A wild turkey suspected of assaulting people on trails around the D.C. area has struck again. The latest incident happened when the bird attacked a woman on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, near the second mile marker, just south of Bladensburg in Prince George’s County on Tuesday night, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington.
BLADENSBURG, MD
“all the missing shopping carts”

Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Three-Day FantasyWood Festival Transforms a Maryland Farm Into a Magical Forest

A coven of witches boiling small children in a giant cauldron. Zombies skulking around, looking for spare body parts. Colorful mermaids splashing in a tank. These are just a few of the fantastical scenes you can see at a 400-acre farm in the middle of Howard County during Memorial Day weekend. For those three days only, the Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship, Maryland), which usually hosts educational nature walks and antique car shows, will transform into a magical forest for the FantasyWood Festival.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Humane Society raising funds for new shelter

The Humane Society of Morgan County, the county’s only no-kill animal shelter, needs to build a new facility on its property and has until March 2024 to do it. That’s because it has sold .27 acres of its property, a small portion of its property on U.S. 522 South to Caperton Furniture Works, its neighbor next door.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Temps to Hit the 90s in DC Area

Stay hydrated this weekend in the D.C. area. Friday was the hottest day of the year so far and Saturday and Sunday will be hotter. D.C. residents can find their closest cooling center via this interactive map. High temperatures are likely to soar into the 90s for the first time...
WASHINGTON, DC
A sharp-toothed rodent could help save the Chesapeake Bay

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Eight years ago, federal, state, and local officials across our region set some lofty goals to restore the Chesapeake Bay. But with the 2025 deadline approaching, many of those goals remain unmet. Now some environmentalists are suggesting a voracious little rodent might help. Their plan:...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Md. attorney general charges Frederick furniture sellers for failure to deliver orders

Several Frederick, Maryland, furniture companies have been charged with failing to deliver orders as promised, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said Thursday. The Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against Christopher Engel, Karol Engel, Matthew Dihel, MOCHA Furniture, Urbana Custom Décor and Farmstead Custom Furniture for allegedly collecting deposits from customers to build custom furniture, and then failing to either provide the goods or refund the money, according to a news release.
FREDERICK, MD
Hospital transfer to advance health care in Maryland

(The Center Square) – The transfer of a 175-acre site will help shape health care delivery in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The Republican governor, winding down his final term in office, announced the Spring Grove Hospital Center site has been transferred to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The transfer coincides with the state’s long-term plan to bring health-care delivery up to date through improvements.
MARYLAND STATE
Pennsylvania Fugitive Taken Into Custody in Maryland

OXFORD, PA — A fugitive wanted on a Pennsylvania Governer’s Warrant has been extradited back to Chester County, Pennsylvania. According to authorities, on January 31, 2022, the Oxford Police obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Tanya Minks in connection to a retail theft that occurred at a business on the 300 block of North Third Street in Oxford on January 8th.
OXFORD, PA

