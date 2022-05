Six Kennett players and five from Jackson were named to the 2022 All-SEMO Conference team, and both teams swept individual awards. For Kennett, Reese Robinett, Tanner Duncan, J.T. Williams, Tanner Pierce, Braden Tice and Brooks Nigut were named to the All-Conference first team. Robinett was named the conference's player of the year while Indians coach Aaron New received coach of the year honors.

KENNETT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO