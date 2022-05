After three local homicides in 24 hours, Lawrence Chief of Police Rich Lockhart understands that people are concerned. In an interview with the University Daily Kansan, Lockhart gave more details on the shooting that took place yesterday and talked about the efforts that the police were making to investigate what was happening. Lockhart also said that he shares the concerns of the community because of his own family.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO