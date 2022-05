With the FA Women’s Championship (FAWC) season behind him, Matt Beard and his staff have now turned their attentions towards the WSL next season. As is common in the Women’s game, quite a few players were released at the end of the season, five in total. With space on the roster, Beard is looking to bring in players who will help the Reds not only survive in the WSL, but thrive.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO