Sharon, MA

Sharon man ordered held on $25k bail for assault, weapons and drug charges stemming from Saturday domestic violence incident at South Station

By Renee Algarin
 4 days ago

BOSTON, May 17, 2022— Suffolk prosecutors on Monday arraigned a Sharon man on assault and weapons charges stemming from a domestic violence incident at South Station on Saturday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. JOSEPH DEFILIPPO, 35, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with carrying a loaded firearm...

