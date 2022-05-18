Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Monday denied a move by group that wants to change the voter threshold for amending the state constitution. Jaeger said in a letter to the sponsoring committee that nearly 6,000 of the signatures were invalid. The committee last month delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures, just over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to get the proposed measure on the November ballot.

