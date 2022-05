HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. – A 60-year-old Tennessee man died Sunday while fishing on Kentucky Lake, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. According to a news release, TWRA wildlife officers responded to a call about an unoccupied boat on Kentucky Lake at approximately 11:15 a.m. A bass boat owned by Daniel E. Keeling from Humboldt, Tennessee was found without any occupants near the West Sandy portion of Kentucky Lake, TWRA said.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO