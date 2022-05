The Crookston Pirate Girls Golf team battled the elements on Friday when they competed in the Fergus Falls invite at Pebble Lake Golf Course. The Pirates finished in sixth place out of 6 teams with a 404, while Moorhead won the event shooting a 345, twenty-five strokes better than second-place finisher Fergus Falls. “Obviously we missed having our top scorer today in Grace Fischer,” said Pirates Coach Jeff Perreault. “But today was a good day to help us with depth and figure out where we stand as we get closer to the Section Tournament. Overall a lot of good things from the round today.”

