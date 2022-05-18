ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Simpson wins 2nd District GOP primary

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince outlining a plan to save the salmon population and proposing to remove four...

www.kidnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kidnewsradio.com

Caribou County magistrate judge appointed

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, the Sixth District Magistrates Commission convened and appointed David W. Cousin to serve as a Caribou County magistrate judge. Cousin will succeed the Honorable David R. Kress, who will leave the bench June 30, 2022. Cousin received his bachelor’s degree from Adams...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Jefferson County Lake fills thanks to sub-water in the area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County Lake is not even half full as of Friday, but according to Mickey Eames, the Park and Recreation director for Jefferson County, the county doesn’t actually fill the lake. It fills through a different method. “It feels on its own. It...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

NWHSSI doubles scholarships for ISU nursing students

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University School of Nursing students will receive $28,000 in scholarships this year from the Northwest Health Science Scholarship Initiative – John William Jackson Fund. The Northwest Health Science Scholarship Initiative – John William Jackson Fund (NWHSSI) has doubled its annual funding for...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Idaho Falls, ID
Elections
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
kidnewsradio.com

Reed’s Waffles & Ice Cream opens in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – There’s a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Pocatello. Reed’s Waffles and Ice Cream officially opened their doors for business on Saturday. The ice cream shop is located at 1301 South Fifth Avenue, directly across from Idaho State University. The shop...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Car crashes into car lot overnight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Just after midnight a couple crashed their car into the Auto Image Auto Sales car lot at the intersection of E Lincoln Rd and Bennett Ave in Idaho Falls. Debris was scattered throughout the car lot, a sign was knocked down and at least...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Special Investigations Unit detectives served a search warrant Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1100 E. block of 1st St. as part of an ongoing investigation. As deputies arrived, they located 43-year-old Jason L. Gneiting and detained him. During a search...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy