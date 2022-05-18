Simpson wins 2nd District GOP primary

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, the Sixth District Magistrates Commission convened and appointed David W. Cousin to serve as a Caribou County magistrate judge. Cousin will succeed the Honorable David R. Kress, who will leave the bench June 30, 2022. Cousin received his bachelor’s degree from Adams...
ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a sow grizzly and a yearling male after they had become food-conditioned and increasingly sought out human food sources. The sow and yearling began frequenting residential neighborhoods where...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County Lake is not even half full as of Friday, but according to Mickey Eames, the Park and Recreation director for Jefferson County, the county doesn’t actually fill the lake. It fills through a different method. “It feels on its own. It...
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University School of Nursing students will receive $28,000 in scholarships this year from the Northwest Health Science Scholarship Initiative – John William Jackson Fund. The Northwest Health Science Scholarship Initiative – John William Jackson Fund (NWHSSI) has doubled its annual funding for...
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – There’s a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Pocatello. Reed’s Waffles and Ice Cream officially opened their doors for business on Saturday. The ice cream shop is located at 1301 South Fifth Avenue, directly across from Idaho State University. The shop...
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Just after midnight a couple crashed their car into the Auto Image Auto Sales car lot at the intersection of E Lincoln Rd and Bennett Ave in Idaho Falls. Debris was scattered throughout the car lot, a sign was knocked down and at least...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Special Investigations Unit detectives served a search warrant Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1100 E. block of 1st St. as part of an ongoing investigation. As deputies arrived, they located 43-year-old Jason L. Gneiting and detained him. During a search...
