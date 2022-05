In 1982, a group of first-generation Dominican immigrants started a summer softball league in Morningside Heights as a way to build community among middle-class working families and the students of Columbia University. Originally known as the Maria Trinidad Sanchez League, named after one of its founders, the league’s purpose was to bring the new residents together with an outlet to celebrate culture and tradition. When the pandemic hit in 2020, it put the league on the sidelines, but now it’s back with a new name — and it’s being run by those who grew up with it.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO