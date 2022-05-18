Country Set to Default on Sovereign Debt: Sri Lanka Latest

High school teacher S. Jeeva has spent two days in the baking sun lining up for cooking gas in the north of Sri Lanka’s capital. He’s been standing with thousands of others waiting for a delivery that, so far, hasn’t come. Meanwhile, many of his students, who will sit for important national exams Monday, have joined protests against the government at the waterfront along Colombo’s iconic Galle Face Green.
Thailand’s central bank is confident inflation will return to target next year, signaling there was no rush to change monetary policy settings just yet to check price gains hovering around a 13-year high. “Inflation is no doubt trending higher,” Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s...
President Joe Biden is seeking to show US resolve against China, yet an ill-timed gaffe on Taiwan risks undermining his bid to curb Beijing’s growing influence over the region. Whether intentional or not, Biden provoked China with a vow to defend Taiwan militarily. After saying that US policy on...
The European Union is increasingly unlikely to approve a ban on Russian oil when the bloc’s leaders meet next week as Hungary continues to oppose the measure, according to people familiar with the matter. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had said several weeks earlier that it would take a...
LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Banks and insurers which fail to properly manage climate risks could face a 10% to 15% hit to annual profits and higher capital requirements, the Bank of England said on Tuesday. In its first comprehensive stress test of how Britain's financial system's will cope with...
In political analysis, sometimes the hardest thing is to see what’s staring you right in the face. Putin put in writing what he was going to do this spring – we just could not believe it, or we thought we’d prove our savviness by identifying some completely counterintuitive twist to the story of an invasion foretold. A similar challenge is posed by American conservatives communicating their commitment to authoritarianism loud and clear by holding this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) in Budapest – the first ever outside the US: the autocratic leader of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, is the main attraction, with plenty of European far-right party leaders as supporting acts. Could these American ingenues abroad just be duped by a leader intent on selling his kleptocratic autocracy as the last bastion of authentic conservatism or, as he likes to put it, real “Christian Democracy”? Maybe there’s some twist? Or perhaps, as Cpac’s hero Trump once proclaimed, it is what it is: from Tucker Carlson down, these figures are aware that Hungary has exited the democratic world; they just repeat the Orbán regime’s talking points when confronted with evidence for it. They end up cheerfully endorsing Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Europe.
The earnings optimism surrounding India’s domestic-focused companies may be misplaced as the economy will take longer to recover from a Covid-fueled slump, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Firms with a heavy reliance on local demand may face a slew of profit downgrades this year due to subdued consumption...
Two of China's biggest provinces are raising power rates for factories amid increased environmental scrutiny and higher fuel costs, adding another obstacle to hitting economic growth targets.
The world’s richest nation is waking up to an unpleasant and unfamiliar sensation: It’s getting poorer. Americans’ collective net worth had been climbing at a dizzying rate for the past two years, even as families and businesses contended with the ravages of Covid-19. Households piled up an extra $38.5 trillion from early 2020 to the end of last year, bringing their collective net worth to a record $142 trillion, the Federal Reserve estimates.
Russia’s seaborne crude exports are flowing unabated, despite European Union regulations that prohibit dealings with the country’s state energy companies. Shipments persist even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renews calls for more sanctions against Moscow. Overall crude shipments edged lower in the seven days to May 20, but...
White House economic adviser Brian Deese stopped short of ruling out a US recession as the Federal Reserve combats inflation, saying the central bank needs space to do its job.
Shell has paused its annual general meeting in London after it was interrupted by environmental protesters chanting: “We will stop you.”. Climate protesters told the oil and gas company’s board: “We will expose you. We know who you are. We know what you have done. We will remember.”
May 24 (Reuters) - Russia has not yet seen an Italian peace plan for Ukraine, but hopes to receive it through diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio gave the broad outlines of the plan last week and said that he had...
Stocks and US futures advanced Monday as investors assess the outlook for growth in the world’s largest economies and whether the recent selloff has further to run. Equities rose modestly in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures jumped about 1%. The S&P 500 dropped for a seventh straight week in a stretch of weakness not seen since 2001.
WARSAW, May 24 (Reuters) - If the war in Ukraine causes food shortages in North Africa, this will in turn lead to mass migration to Europe, Poland's president said on Tuesday. "If it turns out that there is hunger in North Africa... both Spain and the whole of southern Europe will have a huge migration problem," Andrzej Duda told a panel in Davos. "Today we should focus on Ukraine being able to export its grain."
BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Germany is planning to use coal-fired power stations which would have been idled this year and next as reserve facilities in case of disruption to gas supplies from Russia, economy ministry sources said on Tuesday. The proposals, drawn up by the ministry as part of...
The euro rose to its highest level in four weeks, boosted by hawkish comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, with options traders positioned for further gains. Lagarde said that the Governing Council is likely to start raising interest rates in July and exit sub-zero territory by the end...
President Joe Biden's repeated statements that Washington would defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion has provoked Beijing's ire -- and brought confusion to a US foreign policy stance deliberately designed to be ambiguous. But it has kept a "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would actually intervene militarily, a policy designed both to ward off a Chinese invasion and discourage Taiwan from ever formally declaring independence.
Autohome Inc ATHM reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 20.1% year-on-year to $232.1 million, beating the consensus of $209.2 million. In March, the mobile daily active users increased by 7.5% Y/Y. Revenues from new energy vehicle (NEV) brands rose 156.1% Y/Y. Segments: Online Marketplace and Others Revenues declined 7.9%...
