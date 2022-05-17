ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBP officers in South Texas seize meth worth over $18 million

By Angela Bonilla
KLTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas seized an estimated $18-million in methamphetamine. The seizure occurred on May 6 at the World Trade Bridge when a...

www.kltv.com

News Channel 25

Authorities discover body of young female in remote area of Texas

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety of the west Texas region discovered the body of a deceased woman in a remote area on Wednesday. Culberson County Sheriff Oscar Carillo said the deceased individual was carrying credentials from Honduras and came across her while they were canvassing the area by air support.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Human smuggling attempt ends in crash in South Texas, migrants flee

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - A truck pursuit involving suspected human smugglers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers ended in a crash in South Texas. State troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to yield ensuing a brief pursuit. The pursuit ended when the suspect...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Texas man pleads guilty to drug trafficking in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Diego Zamudio pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Officials said he trafficked drugs into Allegheny, Clearfield and Jefferson counties. Zamudio was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the "Return to Sender" investigation, the office announced.Zamudio directed the transportation of more than 40 kilograms of methamphetamine into western Pennsylvania, officials said. He will be sentenced in August.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTSM

Body found after house fire in Doña Ana

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders say a body has been found in the ruins of a burned home in Doña Ana County Shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16, Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office deputies and Doña Ana County Fire and Emergency Services responded to 6640 Fox Road regarding a structure fire. When […]
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

Wind Driven Wildfires Destroying Property Across West Texas

ABILENE – Fires across West Texas caused massive amounts of damage on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, especially in Taylor county where multiple families were displaced. According to multiple reports, during the morning of May 18, ten homes in Taylor County were burned down during the Mesquite Heat Fire. The fire, which is only 5 percent contained is  2,000 acres.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Still No Sign of Texas Inmate Who Escaped Prison Bus, Reward Now $50K

The search continues for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the reward for his capture is now up to $50,000. Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody Thursday in Leon County, a rural...
DALLAS, TX
KFOX 14

Baby born in southern New Mexico soon after Haitian parents enter U.S. illegally

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Shortly after entering the country illegally, a Haitian woman made it in time to have her baby boy on U.S. soil at a Las Cruces church. Liam Paulo who has migrant parents and siblings, was born a U.S. citizen Monday at El Calvario Methodist Church after arriving to the shelter from the detention center over the weekend.
LAS CRUCES, NM

