ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Watch: Cubs rookie Christopher Morel hits home run in first MLB at-bat

By Alex Evans
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery player remembers their first big league hit, especially when that hit leaves the yard. Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel will never forget his first knock. During Tuesday’s game...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

White Sox, Yankees benches clear after Yasmani Grandal, Josh Donaldson have words

Josh Donaldson and the Chicago White Sox really do not get along. For the second time this season, the benches cleared between the White Sox and New York Yankees, with Donaldson at the center of the incident. Tensions were high early in the game, when Donaldson and Tim Anderson exchanged words leaving the field at the end of an inning.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The future of Touki Toussaint is in serious question

Over the years, the Braves have focused on drafting and acquiring young pitchers. A big reason for that is their incredible success in developing arms through their minor league system. Spencer Strider is just the latest example. However, another reason is that for every one arm that finds success at the major-league level, there are a couple that fizzle out and never make the impact that’s expected of them. Touki Toussaint is sadly beginning to look like he belongs in the latter category.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Mariners Get A Bargain With Latest Veteran Signing

On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners made a move to sign a veteran player. Justin Upton, after being released by the Los Angeles Angels at the end of spring training, is now headed out to Seattle. Upton had a difficult season for the Angels in 2021. Despite still hitting 17 home...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Ready To Reach A New Level Of Stardom

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set for a new level of stardom. This comes from him having to perform as an elite quarterback without Tyreek Hill. While Hill wasn’t his only weapon in Kansas City, he was the biggest one. When defenses focused on him, it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Wisdom
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Sets New Mark To Remain On Legendary Pace

It’s no secret that Mike Trout is one heck of a baseball player. Ever since bursting onto the scene in 2012, he’s taken the baseball world by storm, winning three American League MVP Awards along the way and setting the pace for a Hall-of-Fame worthy career. The Los...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Tommy Edman Makes Highlight Reel Play at Shortstop

There's a reason that St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman won his first Gold Glove Award last season, most likely the first of many. He routinely makes Top 10-esque plays for St. Louis and his career .981 fielding percentage is a testament to just that. On Monday night, Edman added...
MLB
Yardbarker

CBS Mocks Wisconsin Badgers Guard Johnny Davis to the Milwaukee Bucks

For much of the 2021-22 season, it was a consensus that Wisconsin Badgers star Johnny Davis would be a top ten pick in the NBA Draft. The sophomore shooting guard averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on his way to being named the Big Ten Player of the Year. He was also named a finalist for the John Wooden Award, given to the nation’s best men’s and women’s college basketball players. Even after the Badgers’ early exit from the NCAA Tournament, Davis was still considered to be a lottery pick. However, CBS Sports recently did a mock draft that saw Davis drop far in the first round. So far, in fact, that the Milwaukee Bucks, with the 24th overall pick, were mocked to select him.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facing Pirates
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Scott Servais Part of the Solution….right?

The Seattle Mariners are on another four game losing streak. A couple of the losses look like the manager is to blame. So, is Scott Servais still part of the solution? Or is he part of the problem?. I have long been a defender of Seattle Mariners coach Scott Servais....
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Could rookie Joshua Ezeudu steal the starting left guard position?

The New York Giants have a position battle brewing this summer. There are a number of players contending for the starting left guard position. As OTA’s kicked off, the Giants gave a first glance at their starting offensive line during team drills. Thus far, Shane Lemieux has been penciled in as the starting left guard. But is this a position that rookie third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu could steal?
NFL
Yardbarker

Internal options that could improve the Braves outfield

For the most part, the Braves’ entire lineup is underachieving, but as far as the infield goes, I’m confident those guys will work out the kinks and get back on track. The outfield is an entirely different story. Until Eddie Rosario returns, which could still be a couple of months, the Braves have issues, and as I mentioned earlier today, Travis Demeritte is no longer a reliable option.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

3 Players Who Can Prevent A Mets Collapse In 2022

The New York Mets are off to one of the strongest starts in MLB this season. At 28-15, they have already opened a quick eight-game lead in the NL East. However, a recent oblique injury to pitcher Max Scherzer has raised concerns among Mets fans who are all too used to this.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Heat got off to rough start in Game 4, missed first 14 shots

The Miami Heat really could not have played much worse to start Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night in Boston. The Heat entered the game with a 2-1 series lead, but they played like they wanted Boston to tie things up. Miami missed its first 14 shots in the game.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Travis Demeritte’s time in Atlanta could be coming to an end

The Travis Demeritte show in Atlanta started out with a bang. Out of necessity, he was thrust into action, and for a while, he was arguably the Braves’ best player. Following a May 14th win over the Padres, Demeritte was hitting .327 with three homers and team-leading .914 OPS. Not to mention, he was also one of the better defensive outfielders on the roster. His emergence was a pleasant surprise when the Braves desperately needed a jolt, but regression was always in line, and it’s come in a big way over the last week-and-a-half.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Spencer Rattler studying Rams offense to prepare for next season

Spencer Rattler is looking to re-establish himself as a top NFL prospect after transferring to South Carolina. To do that, he’s watching one NFL offense quite closely. Rattler said in a recent interview that he has been watching a lot of video of the Los Angeles Rams. According to Rattler, South Carolina’s offense is built on many of the same principles the Rams use.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy