Herron's homer lifts Yard Goats

Jimmy Herron and the Hartford Yard Goats faced an early deficit Tuesday.

But one swing from Herron made that a thing of the past.

Herron’s three-run homer in the second put the Yard Goats in the driver’s seat in their 7-3 win over the Bowie Baysox Tuesday.

Hartford (20-14) trailed 2-0 after an inning thanks to a two-run homer from Bowie’s Gunnar Henderson. An RBI single by Willie MacIver in the top of the second got the Yard Goats on the board, and Herron’s homer later in the inning made it 4-2.

Hartford increased its lead to 6-2 entering the bottom of the fifth. Bowie (13-19) got a run back in the inning, but the visitors pushed the lead back to four in the seventh.

MacIver, Aaron Schunk and Jack Blomgren each finished with two hits and a RBI in the win. Starter Noah Davis (1-3) lasted seven innings in the winning effort. Ryan Watson (2-1) took the loss.