Atlanta Community Food Bank Receives $29 Million from State of Georgia’s America Rescue Plan Act. Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced $415 million will be awarded to local nonprofits, government organizations, and businesses to address the negative economic impact caused by COVID-19 and the Atlanta Community Food Bank is one of the 33 recipients. The Food Bank will be receiving a $29 million grant as part of this American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The Georgia Office of Planning and Budget along with members of the Negative Economic Impact Committee evaluated applications for funding and played a vital role in determining the award recipients.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO