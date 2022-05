BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Housing Authority’s Southtown Court is rebuilding, but they are looking to bring in more than just homes. It’s been six months since demolition began, but Birmingham’s Southtown Court started with 43 housing buildings and so far, they have demolished 29. Officials said it is all in an effort to revamp the area and turn it into housing and shopping.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO