The Chaves County Board of Commissioners plans to approve its interim fiscal 2022-23 budget and to consider condemning nine properties when it meets on Thursday. The commissioners also are scheduled to hold public hearings on three items and to consider many other action items during their regular monthly meeting to be held at 9 a.m. in the Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place. The meeting also is expected to be livestreamed at facebook.com/ChavesCountyNM.

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 5 HOURS AGO