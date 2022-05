The key to being a good educator is simple, said the Alabama Teacher of the Year on Friday. “Even though it’s ‘hard’ work, it is ‘heart’ work, and I put my heart and soul into everything I do to make a difference in the lives of the children…,” said Reggie White, a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Booker T. Washington K-8 School in Birmingham’s Titusville community. “You’ve got to love the children. You’ve got to come ready to engage them, let them have fun and just have a great experience at learning.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO