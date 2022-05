Development of the city’s newest park could be put on hold after a recent estimate places the cost at double the state grant the city received to fund it. The Roswell City Council’s Infrastructure Committee will consider what action to recommend to the full city council when it meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. The meeting will also be available virtually through computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/929161493 or by phone by calling 571-317-3122 and using access code 929-161-493.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO