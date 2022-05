TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and the Mercer County Shooting response team are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of West Hanover Street. The shooting happened just after 1:00 Am in the state parking lot just across from the old Nj Division-Contract Compliance building, and it appeared to be a gathering that took place, leaving one person shot. Police located multiple shell casings throughout the parking lot and sidewalk area. Trenton Emergency Medical services and Capital health paramedics transported the person to the Capital health trauma center in extremely critical condition.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO