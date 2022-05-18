ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Flood Advisory issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 01:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or...

