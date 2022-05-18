Flood Advisory issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Riley. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected through Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible.

ANDERSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO