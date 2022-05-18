Crusaders earn their shot at redemption

For a brief moment, Halifax Academy could be forgiven for thinking it might pull off the biggest upset of the 2022 NCISAA 1A baseball season, and make Grace Christian host this weekend’s state championship series as spectators and groundskeepers.

But there was no way the Crusaders were going to let that happen, even after the visiting Vikings had taken a two-run lead by the middle of the third inning. Grace dominated the rest of the evening and ended up making Halifax its 15th mercy-rule victim of the season, advancing to its second straight state finals series with a 12-2 victory Tuesday evening.

