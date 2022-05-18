Klein Oak Student Obtains over $1.7M in Scholarships

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “School’s out for summer.” – Alice Cooper and the entire faculty and student body of Conroe Independent School District. School zone traffic is hanging on for one more week, so be patient and keep an eye out on kiddos that may not typically be in classes. Lots of scholastic celebrations will go along with this week’s local high school graduations that include The Woodlands High School, Grand Oaks High School, Oak Ridge High School, and others. Whether you’re a student, teacher, administrator, parent, or just someone wanting to enjoy the impending summer, here are some events designed just for you.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO