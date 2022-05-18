ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klein Oak Student Obtains over $1.7M in Scholarships

By Jessica Williams
Cover picture for the articleSPRING, TX -- Klein Oak High student Ari LeBlanc has received over 1.7 million dollars worth of merit scholarships, including full rides to six universities. Out of 21 college acceptances and countless scholarship offers, Ari accepted Texas Christian University’s highest offered scholarship — the Chancellor’s (worth...

Free Food Fair Hosted by Hosanna Lutheran in Partnership with NAM

HOUSTON, TX -- Hosanna Lutheran Church, in partnership with Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM), will host a drive-thru food fair on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church campus located at 16526 Ella Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77090. NAM's access to fresh fruit and vegetables, along...
The Woodlands Township offers camps and family fun this summer

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township invites the community to spend their summer enjoying the wide variety of programs offered by Township Parks and Recreation. From camps to outdoor adventures to activities designed for families, there are many options in The Woodlands this summer. Sunny Dayz Camp. Sunny Dayz...
The Woodlands Township opens applications for recreation contractors

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township has opened applications for talented individuals to contract with the Parks and Recreation Department as instructors. The Woodlands Township provides a wide variety of programs, camps, lessons, activities and training for both residents and non-residents. Regardless of age or interest, there are numerous programs offered through The Woodlands Township. Contractors play an integral role in helping to provide this vast array of offerings.
Archway Gallery is seeking entries for its 14th annual Juried Exhibition

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Archway Gallery is honored to present its Fourteenth Annual Juried Exhibition, benefiting Scenic Galveston, Inc. This annual event is an opportunity for area artists and non-members of the gallery to participate in an exhibition of works in Houston’s finest artist-owned space. Area artists are invited to apply.
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – May 23-29, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “School’s out for summer.” – Alice Cooper and the entire faculty and student body of Conroe Independent School District. School zone traffic is hanging on for one more week, so be patient and keep an eye out on kiddos that may not typically be in classes. Lots of scholastic celebrations will go along with this week’s local high school graduations that include The Woodlands High School, Grand Oaks High School, Oak Ridge High School, and others. Whether you’re a student, teacher, administrator, parent, or just someone wanting to enjoy the impending summer, here are some events designed just for you.
HS Softball Playoffs: Come Back Victory Pushes The Woodlands to Regional Finals

Madisonville, TX -- Once again, Madisonville was the location for the final game in Regional Semifinals against The Woodlands and Midway. In game 1, The Woodlands struggled in the circle to retire the Midway lineup and fell 8-7. Game 2 was huge for The Woodlands as Saylor Davis dominated the batter’s box and brought in 6 runs herself. With a Grand Slam and a hand full of homeruns, The Woodlands forced a game 3 to decide who would move on.
Miniature Mondays Painting

Mini Paint Night- Interested in learning how to successfully paint miniatures? Want to get tips and tricks to make your current miniatures look even more awesome?. Maybe you just want to paint with friends or meet new ones. Whatever your goal, Mini Monday is for you! Come on in store and collaborate on miniature panting and all.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Holds Employee Promotion and Awards Ceremony

CONROE, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its bi-annual awards ceremony on May 17, 2022, at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe to celebrate the many promotions and accomplishments of our valued employees. In front of family, friends, and colleagues, Sheriff Rand Henderson recognized 24 well-earned promotions, which took place between October 2021 and the date of the ceremony. Sheriff Henderson was also privileged to recognize four Deputies awarded the title of Specialist. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office recognized personnel for various commendations, including P.A.C.T. Awards, Life-Saving Awards, and Unit Citation Awards. Sheriff Henderson also had the honor of recognizing and thanking several citizens and businesses with the Community Action Partner (CAPs) Award for their continued support of the Sheriff’s Office.
Epic Trivia Nights, Holden Hour Bikes Themed Children's Storytimes and More Highlight Summer At North Houston's City Place

SPRING, TX -- North Houston’s City Place is sailing into the summer with a stacked season of mostly complimentary offerings from June through August. Ranging from trivia and movie nights to fitness classes and evening bike rides, the fun starts on and around the best-in-class community’s central Plaza at 1250 Lake Plaza Drive – Spring, TX 77389.
Summer road closure planned to expedite Birnham Woods Drive widening project

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Summer road closure planned to expedite Birnham Woods Drive widening project. Project Update: Contractor Main Lane Industries has completed installation of a majority of the underground storm sewer for the Birnham Woods Drive widening project and now is working on subgrade widening. To help expedite the...
Houston man admits to illegally selling firearms

HOUSTON, TX -- A 38-year-old Houston resident has pleaded guilty to unlawfully dealing firearms without a license, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Qusay Waleed Taha admitted to purchasing more than 100 firearms between July 11, 2018, and Aug. 19, 2019, in order to resell for profit. Taha also admitted he repeatedly bought firearms though licensed dealers and sold them to local individuals at gun shows.
Woodlands Weather This Week – Wet and wild, but not quite 90

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Already today we’re enjoying some slightly cooler weather with some residual cloud cover from the weekend’s rains. ‘Twas but a respite, as the precipitation will make an encore appearance soon enough. But for the rest of the day, enjoy partly cloudy skies with a high only in the upper 80s. We’ll have a pressure drop throughout the day that will keep the cloud cover as we roll into a nighttime low of 72.
Babysitter Arrested For Theft After Stealing Over $700.00 From The Home She Worked In

SPRING, TX -- On May 21, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a residence in the 21200 block of Emerald Mist Parkway in reference to a theft. Upon deputies arriving, the complainant reported that the babysitter, Marion Swanson, stole over $700.00 from her closet. Further investigation revealed...

