Columbia, MO

Sandwich Lovers Need To Check Out This Hidden Gem In Columbia

By Tim Thomas
 6 days ago
In my time living in Missouri and learning more about the state, it seems to have a lot of General Stores. I Googled what a 'General Store' was defined as. A general merchant store is a rural or small-town store that carries a general line of merchandise. It carries a broad...

Hubbard Park Splash Pad Opens on Thursday After Ribbon Cutting

Growing up, after leaving Missouri my family spent the first few years of my life in Philadelphia. It was there I went to day camp, experienced programs at the Y, and swam for the first time. In addition to swimming, I loved it when my Mom would take me to this splash pad in the park. It was just a lot of fun splashing around and getting wet. Starting Thursday, the young ones of Sedalia will get that same experience in Hubbard Park.
SEDALIA, MO
344 Regatta Bay Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Interested in a full time residence, second home or investment property? This peaceful turn key retreat is 100% ready for new owners. Welcome to the exclusive Regatta Bay condominiums! This Complex is located directly off Horseshoe Bend Parkway which is close to many restaurants, waterfront bars and golf courses. This perfectly remodeled and maintained unit comes with a large screened porch that showcases the main channel views for miles, all new flooring, all new furniture, all new appliances to include a water softener, custom tile fireplace, spacious dining room with additional breakfast bar, large picture frame windows in the master suite. This master bathroom is spa like with French doors and a jetted soaker tub. Just down a few steps takes you to the community dock and your 12 x 36 boat slip(included in price) which is just 1 of the many amenities. Multiple pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, club house, and playground. Schedule your showing today! Sure to sell fast!
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

Annual 'Run for the Wall' motorcycle ride makes its way through mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - The 32nd annual Run for the Wall made its way through mid- Missouri on Monday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders, ambassadors, road crews and chaplains on the Central Route across Interstate 70 are on their sixth day of their journey to Washington D.C. The group stopped at Harley Davidson in Columbia around 3 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
103GBF

One of Biggest Motorcycle Rallies in the Midwest Happening Memorial Day Weekend

Calling all bikers! Rev up those engines and rumble into summer while honoring the fallen this Memorial Day weekend!. One of the largest motorcycle rallies in the Midwest is happening in Buckhorn, Missouri, roughly 4 and a half hours from the tristate. The 33rd annual Mid American Freedom Rally is scheduled to begin at noon on May 27th at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine Club grounds. The event will feature live bands, a bike show, contests, field events, and much more.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Parks And Rec Offers Sensory Friendly Play Times

I know when we think of summertime, a lot of us think of the simple joys of playing at the park when we were kids. For a lot of kids out there, though, playtime isn't easy.For some kids, it can be hard to play in environments with bright lights, loud noises, or strong smells. Especially for kids who have conditions like Autism, ADHD, Sleep Disorders, Developmental Delays, or Brain Injuries.
SEDALIA, MO
Kirksville firefighters battle blaze at local restaurant

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Kirksville emergency crews rushed to a kitchen fire at a local restaurant late Friday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., a fire was reported at the Kababesh Grill at the corner of Baltimore Street and Normal Avenue in Kirksville. Kirksville Deputy Fire Chief Travis Gregory told KTVO...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Missouri State Fair Announces Grandstand Performers

Aug. 11 – Trace Adkins with Lonestar. Country music superstar Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair, performing on the State Fair Grandstand stage, presented by CFM Insurance on Saturday, Aug. 20. Opening for Moore is newcomer Heath Sanders. Missouri State Fair still...
Heavy rains wash out two roads near the Lake of the Ozarks

Recent flooding and heavy rains damage roads around the Lake of the Ozarks. The Osage Beach Parks and Recreation Department reports last weekend’s storms caused a culvert to collapse in the back of the park, taking out the road that leads to the park’s lake front access. The park’s department says they hope to have the culvert replaced in July.
Columbia woman charged with trafficking in stolen identities

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman is facing a charge of trafficking in stolen identities after a March investigation. A Boone County prosecutor has charged Nikki Marie Boone with trafficking in stolen identities. Police arrested Boone on March 24 at the La Quinta Inn off I-70 for stealing and credit card fraud charges, according to The post Columbia woman charged with trafficking in stolen identities appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
City of Sedalia Completes TRIM Grant

The City of Sedalia received a Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) Grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation. The grant provided funds for completion of a partial tree re-inventory along certain street right-of-ways and on public property, such as public parks. The results of this project help the city to better understand its urban forest’s composition, structure, and tree maintenance needs; plan for both short-term and long-term resource allocation; develop risk management strategies; and enable the City to promote the economic, environmental, and social benefits its trees provide to the community.
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For May 23, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of East 12th Street and East Broadway Boulevard on a vehicle failing to maintain its lane. During the course of the investigation, it was found the driver was intoxicated. Jacob Davis Borts, 26, of Fortuna, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Borts was transported to the Sedalia Police Department where he provided a breath sample that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Borts was issued a citation for DWI and released to a sober driver.
SEDALIA, MO
Why Is My Pizza Burned and Where Are My Fries?

I've recently had a rash of unsatisfying experiences with Warrensburg's fast food and casual dining restaurants. It seems like almost anywhere I order from, my order is in some way messed up. And even ordering it on the app doesn't seem to help. It's not one restaurant either. It's a bunch of them.
WARRENSBURG, MO
The Missouri State Fair Brings ‘Small Town USA’ Singer To Sedalia

This will be the first year I will be a part of the Missouri State Fair. After seeing who has been booked for the fair, I am getting excited. I am a big fan of Trace Adkins, Lonestar, Sam Hunt, ZZ Top, and Tesla. I think that is a decent lineup. You can add another country star to the lineup, and he will be set to perform Aug 20th.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

