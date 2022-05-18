Sandwich Lovers Need To Check Out This Hidden Gem In Columbia

Interested in a full time residence, second home or investment property? This peaceful turn key retreat is 100% ready for new owners. Welcome to the exclusive Regatta Bay condominiums! This Complex is located directly off Horseshoe Bend Parkway which is close to many restaurants, waterfront bars and golf courses. This perfectly remodeled and maintained unit comes with a large screened porch that showcases the main channel views for miles, all new flooring, all new furniture, all new appliances to include a water softener, custom tile fireplace, spacious dining room with additional breakfast bar, large picture frame windows in the master suite. This master bathroom is spa like with French doors and a jetted soaker tub. Just down a few steps takes you to the community dock and your 12 x 36 boat slip(included in price) which is just 1 of the many amenities. Multiple pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, club house, and playground. Schedule your showing today! Sure to sell fast!

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO