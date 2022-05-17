ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Governor Youngkin Announces Expansion of Life Sciences in Prince William County, Creating up to 70 New Jobs

By HRM Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article~ Virongy Biosciences Inc. to invest $471,000 to begin development of diagnostic technologies for viral pathogens ~. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Virongy Biosciences Inc., a developer of viral diagnostic technologies, anti-viral drugs, and therapeutic viral vectors, will invest $471,000 to expand in Prince William County. The...

IN THIS ARTICLE
