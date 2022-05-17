Governor Youngkin Announces Expansion of Life Sciences in Prince William County, Creating up to 70 New Jobs
~ Virongy Biosciences Inc. to invest $471,000 to begin development of diagnostic technologies for viral pathogens ~. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Virongy Biosciences Inc., a developer of viral diagnostic technologies, anti-viral drugs, and therapeutic viral vectors, will invest $471,000 to expand in Prince William County. The...hamptonroadsmessenger.com
