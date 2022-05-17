Governor Youngkin Announces Expansion of Life Sciences in Prince William County, Creating up to 70 New Jobs

Visit Fairfax is exploring the idea of a tourism improvement district, which could mean an added fee to hotel stays and other amenities. The tourism organization’s president and CEO, Barry Biggar, said the proposal could go to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for a vote this September. The fee would go toward marketing the region, in accordance with a General Assembly law passed last year.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO