Woody Paige: Ricochets keep game close, but Avalanche win in overtime, in for a tough series

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) guards the goal during the second period of Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The best buddy of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington Monday night was the post.

The Avalanche’s best friend was their own returning goalie – Darcy Kuemper.

Binnington stopped the Avalanche’s barrage 51 times. The Blues’ post stopped five more shots.

Kuemper, who hadn’t played in 10 days, was solved only twice.

The Avs could have won the opening game of the second round of the playoffs 6-2.

Except for the ricochets.

Instead, coerced into overtime, the Avalanche couldn’t be halted by the post or Binnington when defenseman Josh Manson scored his first playoff goal by sending a laser through six players from the two sides and over the left shoulder of Binnington.

The Avs survived the Blues and a review of the final play to prevail 3-2 and now have five consecutive victories in the postseason dating back to last season’s playoff series.

Instead, the game was extended to overtime at 2-2 because the Blues scored with only 3:14 remaining in regulation and the Avalanche couldn’t counter on their own power play in the waning 79 seconds.

Oddly enough, the Blues had turned back the Avs on a previous power and drew a penalty with one second left, then scored in the final second of their own power play.

The St. Louis post dispatched the Avs at four junctures in the first period and once more later.

With captain Gabriel Landeskog camped in front of the goal and masking Binnington, Manson had the winner.

O’ no, the Blues won’t go easy this year.

Ryan O’Reilly is not having it.

The former Avalanche draft choice, center and leading scorer cracked open the series with a back-handed goal off a turnover that surprised the SRO crowd and would have shocked REO Speedwagon.

The Avs had their way brooming the Blues in 2021, and O’Reilly didn’t score once.

This certainly should be a longer series – five, six, maybe even seven games. It will not be a repeat sweep.

Coming off a 4-0 shutout of the Predators, the Avalanche was rested and rehab, and had their starting goalie back on the ice. They seemed settled in the first period, but couldn’t break the ice.

However, the 31-year-old O’Reilly was ready when the Avalanche couldn’t clear the pick and showed why he was a stalwart star as a youngster in Denver for most of his first six seasons in the National Hockey League. It was almost as if Ryan’s hope turned into a one-man domination on both ends over the first 20 minutes.

Could he still be bitter that the Avalanche and Joe Sakic wouldn’t give him pay-for-play here?

During his career with the Avalanche, the Sabres and now the Blues, O’Reilly has been traded for five veterans and four draft choices, held out once, signed a restricted deal with another team, wasn’t happy and sat to the side as his agent and his father battled with the Avalanche over contracts and finally forced and forged a path out of Colorado.

The Blues’ best friend in the first period was the post – which stopped four Avalanche shots.

O’Reilly scored his sixth goal of the playoffs at 6:25 of the first period, and the lead held until the Avs’’ Valeri Nichushkin scored 3:14 after the intermission – with assists to Nikko Rantanen and, guess who, Cale Makar.

Intriguingly, not one penalty was called in the first period, and officials literally did swallow their whistles throughout.

The Avalanche finally had a power play in the second period. They had converted 43.8 percent against the Predators, but couldn’t this time. Yet, the Avs did wear down the Blues and dominate to take a 2-1 skater’s edge.

And Kuemper took up right where he was 10 days ago before getting the stick by his eye.

After two periods, he had seven 16 of 17 Blues attempts on goal.

Binnington, meanwhile, had been bombarded 27 times.

The disciplined Avalanche didn’t commit a penalty in the first two periods, despite that the normal that referees even the ice.

O’Reilly, who had arrived hot, cooled down with only two more shots after his goal.

But his Blues did make the Avalanche work overtime for the victory. They are 5-0 so far in the postseason.

Post it.