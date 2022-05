It seems like everything is more expensive these days, and flights are no different. If you’ve looked up flights out of Charlotte for this year and thought, “Dang, those are expensive!” You’re not wrong. A new study by FinanceBuzz looked at all the average airfares from the 45 most busy airports in the US. The study was meant to find which airports are best for travelers on a budget, and which ones you should try to avoid if you’re wanting to save money.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO