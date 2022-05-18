Bedke defeats Giddings in Lt. Gov. primary

In a big-bucks contest for the GOP nomination for the state’s lowest-paid statewide office, Idaho’s longest serving House speaker, Scott Bedke, appeared to have defeated a controversial House member in the GOP primary, though votes still were being tallied at press time.

"The one thing I heard from one end of the state to the other was that Idaho citizens did not want to wake up tomorrow and wonder where their Idaho went," Bedke said as the election results rolled in. "That's my commitment, is to stay the course. ... I think people moved here for the stable, conservative approach that Idaho's taken."

“As speaker, I’ve been directly involved in setting the policies that make Idaho what it is today,” House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said during his campaign. “I’ve worked with multiple governors to cut taxes, eliminate red tape, invest in our roads and bridges, and improve education. And I’ve fought against federal government interference and protected Idaho’s conservative values.”

Dissident GOP Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird, a former Air Force pilot and Air Force Academy graduate, was censured by her House peers in November for “conduct unbecoming” a member of the House, involving publicizing the identity of a young House intern who accused a state representative of rape; a third of the House signed the ethics complaint against Giddings, and 70 percent of the House voted to censure her and remove her from one of her committee assignments.

She blamed Bedke for her ethics troubles, claiming he’d orchestrated them, and painted herself as the “true conservative” in the race.

Bedke has been elected speaker five times by his House colleagues. A rancher from Oakley who first entered politics through activism with the Idaho Cattle Association, he’s an ally of current GOP Gov. Brad Little who won Little’s endorsement in the lieutenant governor race.

Also on the GOP ballot was Daniel Gasiorowski of Placerville, a retired Kmart manager and Vietnam veteran. He trailed with less than 6 percent of the vote at press time, while Bedke had 59 percent and Giddings had 35 percent.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler in November, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life, a strawberry farmer who was known as Marvin Richardson before he legally changed his name.