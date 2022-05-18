ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedke defeats Giddings in Lt. Gov. primary

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL Idaho Press
 6 days ago

In a big-bucks contest for the GOP nomination for the state’s lowest-paid statewide office, Idaho’s longest serving House speaker, Scott Bedke, appeared to have defeated a controversial House member in the GOP primary, though votes still were being tallied at press time.

"The one thing I heard from one end of the state to the other was that Idaho citizens did not want to wake up tomorrow and wonder where their Idaho went," Bedke said as the election results rolled in. "That's my commitment, is to stay the course. ... I think people moved here for the stable, conservative approach that Idaho's taken."

“As speaker, I’ve been directly involved in setting the policies that make Idaho what it is today,” House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said during his campaign. “I’ve worked with multiple governors to cut taxes, eliminate red tape, invest in our roads and bridges, and improve education. And I’ve fought against federal government interference and protected Idaho’s conservative values.”

Dissident GOP Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird, a former Air Force pilot and Air Force Academy graduate, was censured by her House peers in November for “conduct unbecoming” a member of the House, involving publicizing the identity of a young House intern who accused a state representative of rape; a third of the House signed the ethics complaint against Giddings, and 70 percent of the House voted to censure her and remove her from one of her committee assignments.

She blamed Bedke for her ethics troubles, claiming he’d orchestrated them, and painted herself as the “true conservative” in the race.

Bedke has been elected speaker five times by his House colleagues. A rancher from Oakley who first entered politics through activism with the Idaho Cattle Association, he’s an ally of current GOP Gov. Brad Little who won Little’s endorsement in the lieutenant governor race.

Also on the GOP ballot was Daniel Gasiorowski of Placerville, a retired Kmart manager and Vietnam veteran. He trailed with less than 6 percent of the vote at press time, while Bedke had 59 percent and Giddings had 35 percent.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler in November, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary; and Constitution Party candidate Pro-Life, a strawberry farmer who was known as Marvin Richardson before he legally changed his name.

Authorities: White Lives Matter group is recruiting members in Idaho

An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Labrador defeats longtime incumbent Wasden in Idaho Attorney General GOP primary

BOISE — Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s GOP attorney general primary, beating the longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, backed by establishment Republicans, and Art Macomber, a political newcomer who has never held public office. Wasden was slightly ahead in early returns Tuesday night, but lost the advantage as...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

McGrane wins Idaho GOP secretary of state primary

BOISE — The county clerk in Idaho’s largest county has won the GOP primary for secretary of state by defeating two candidates who denied former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane defeated state Rep. Dorothy Moon and state Sen. Mary Souza in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary. McGrane had about 43 percent of the vote compared to just more than...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Scott Bedke wins Idaho Republican primary for lieutenant governor

House Speaker Scott Bedke won the 2022 Republican primary election for lieutenant governor Tuesday, according to unofficial election results released by the state. Bedke defeated state Rep. Priscilla Giddings and Republican Daniel J. Gasiorowski would hold up. “We are in good shape,” Bedke told the Idaho Capital Sun shortly before midnight. “I feel confident that our margin will hold.” ...
IDAHO STATE
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

