Dublin, OH

Girls Lacrosse falls to Dublin Coffman 19 – 6 in Regional game

By Admin
miamisburgathletics.com
 3 days ago

Kassidy Elzey had 3 goals, Alexis...

miamisburgathletics.com

Delaware Gazette

BV upends Utica in sectional final

The second-seeded Buckeye Valley baseball team was all business in Thursday’s Division II sectional final against 13th-seeded Utica, posting crooked numbers in each of the first three innings en route to a convincing 12-5 win. After starting and winning pitcher Jaxson Stried struck out a pair in a hitless...
UTICA, OH
Delaware Gazette

Top-seeded Braves cruise in sectional final

The top-seeded Olentangy baseball team handled its business in its postseason opener, cruising to a 10-1 Division I sectional final win over 29th-seeded Whetstone Wednesday night in Lewis Center. The Braves took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Austin Sizemore in the bottom of the...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Eleven Warriors

In-State 2023 Combo Guard Lawrent Rice Says Relationship With Ohio State Has Been “Built Back Up” in Recent Months

The commitment of George Washington III last November figured to make Lawrent Rice’s potential path to Ohio State a bit more difficult. Both combo guards targeted by the Buckeye coaching staff in the class of 2023, Washington made his decision early, potentially eliminating the need for a similar player as the first Ohio State commit in the cycle. Rice, who hails from Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, may have had to reshuffle his priorities if the three-star, top-150 prospect had the Buckeyes as his leader in the pack.
vnexplorer.net

The 25 best players in Ohio State football history

1/26 SLIDES © Rich Clarkson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. The 25 best players in Ohio State football history — A perennial college football power, Ohio State continues to churn out of some of the greatest players in the history of the sport. And, the Buckeyes seem to get even better talent as the years add up.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Football Owns High Noon, and By "Owns" We Mean "Is Forever Cursed to Play At"

About five years ago I wrote a dumb article. That doesn't narrow it down, but I'll be more specific. About five years ago I wrote a dumb article about how noon games kick ass for a variety of nonsensical and contradictory reasons that I won't rehash here. Long story short, it ended up being one of those things that you start to write thinking that you've got a relatively salient point to make and then like 70% of the way through you start to realize how dumb you sound, but by that point you're too invested in the concept so you say "the hell with it" and publish it anyway and hope no one reads it. 99 comments later calling me a moron, and I was forced to reevaluate my stance (or, at least, reevaluate whether I should state my bad opinions so publicly).
COLUMBUS, OH
#Dublin Coffman 19
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State the only scheduled official visit for a top receiver, Larry Johnson checks in on a four-star 2023 edge rusher

Ohio may not have spring football for high school athletes, but the Ohio State coaching staff is out on the road in the southern states that do. An opportunity to check in on their top targets, it’s also a chance to evaluate new players as well. This week has seen multiple new offers sent out by the Buckeyes, and new names to watch in the future cycles — such as 2024 — are sure to continue to pop up.
WFMJ.com

OSU's 2010 football season could be restored, here's what Tressel has to say...

YSU President and former Ohio State Football Coach, Jim Tressel is reacting to word that Ohio State's 2010 football season could be restored. Lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution that could restore Ohio State's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal. President Tressel is excited by the thought of it.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Here's How Much Ryan Day Will Make This Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day is getting a contract extension and a pay increase. The move was announced by the university Wednesday, and is pending approval by the Board of Trustees. Day will now have a base salary of $9.5-million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches...
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dublin | Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox to headline Independence Day Concert

Get ready to party at Dublin’s Independence Day Celebration this year! The lead singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox, will headline the Evening Celebration Monday, July 4, at the Dublin Coffman High School stadium. Born and raised in central Ohio, LeVox made a name for himself fronting the multi-platinum...
DUBLIN, OH
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIZ

Local Teen Sarah Clapper Runs for Miss Teen Ohio USA

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sarah Clapper will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA Pageant this upcoming weekend. The pageant will take place in Portsmouth Ohio, with over 40 contestants. Sarah is 17 years old and attended Tri-Valley high school before switching over to online school to accommodate her...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Two Columbus Chefs Recommend Their Favorite Bethel Road Spots to Try

I could spend all my money on Bethel Road. I’ve been going to the area since I was a kid, when CAM international market was over there. In college, I worked at Buckeye Pho as a server. The pho dac biet, which is the combination pho, is always a good choice.
putinbaydaily.com

Put-in-Bay School Board Announces Hiring of New Superintendent

Put-in-Bay School Board confirms the hiring of a new school superintendent for 2022-2023 at a board meeting held on Tuesday, 17 May 2022. Mr. Scott Mangas, currently the Ottoville, Ohio, Local School District Superintendent, was in attendance at the meeting. He was joined by his wife, Jill. Mr. Mangas holds a Bachelor of Special Education and Teaching from Toledo University, and a Master of Educational Leadership from the University of Findlay.
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio hits nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7th straight weekly increase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 19,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, extending a streak of week-over-week increases to seven. This week followed last week’s theme, again reporting over 10,000 cases. The 21-day daily average — now at 2,215 — has now eclipsed 2,000. The average has increased from the […]
OHIO STATE

