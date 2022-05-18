Harry Still III, Republican, Attorney General
Political experience: Ran unsuccessful for mayor of Bay Minette in 2020. Professional experience: Lawyer with law office in Bay Minette, and...birminghamwatch.org
Political experience: Ran unsuccessful for mayor of Bay Minette in 2020. Professional experience: Lawyer with law office in Bay Minette, and...birminghamwatch.org
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
Comments / 0