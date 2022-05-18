ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Kareem Easley, Democrat, Jefferson County Sheriff

By Birmingham Times
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 6 days ago
Residence: Pleasant Grove. Political experience: None. Professional experience: Deputy, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 2004-2006; probation officer,...

wvtm13.com

Body found on walking track of Minor Community School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a body was found on the walking track of a Jefferson County school on Monday. Dr. Mark Nixon, principal of Minor Community School, said a body was discovered on the school's walking track at dismissal on Monday. Nixon said some students take the route to walk home and were immediately directed to another route when a teacher escort noticed the body.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced for fatal 2016 shooting at Montgomery barbeque gathering

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man who opened fire at a crowded Montgomery neighborhood barbeque in 2016, killing one and injuring others, has been sentenced to prison, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s office. Thomas was found guilty of murdering Charles Jones, Jr., of Montgomery, while the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Heavy police presence in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a heavy police presence in Ensley this morning. Several Birmingham Police are at a scene on Ave F. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham, Huntsville areas seeing spikes in COVID again

As COVID-19 numbers rise across Alabama, the state’s largest cities are leading the way. A handful of counties in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas are seeing significant upticks in daily virus cases and positivity rate, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. That includes two of the largest counties in the state.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Victim Dies in Shooting Near Gibbs Village; Suspect Arrested

Montgomery police say the victim in Monday’s shooting near Gibbs Village has died. Police were called to 2000 block of Terminal Road Monday after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Once police arrived, officers made contact with an adult male, who has now been identified as...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Thomas E. Thrash, Democrat, Jefferson County Circuit Court, Place 12

Political Experience: Elected judge to Place 11 of the Bessemer division in 2018. Professional experience: Thrash Law Firm, solo practitioner working primarily in criminal defense but also in personal injury, family law and landlord-tenant law, 2006-present; sergeant, Birmingham Police Department, 1995-present; deputy, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 1993-1995; Corrections Division Supervision Pre-Trial Inmates, Jefferson County Jail; Hueytown firefighter/medic 1990-1993; Fire Prevention Safety and Emergency Medical Technician Level II, U.S. Army Reserve, 1988-1994.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ALEA: U.S. 80 in Lowndes County reopens after multi-vehicle crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Highway 80 in Lowndes County has reopened several hours after a multi-vehicle crash blocked the road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened around 5 a.m. in the Benton Community, according to ALEA. Additional details surrounding the cause of the crash...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Bill Veitch, Republican, Deputy District Attorney, Bessemer Division

Deputy District Attorney, 10th Judicial Circuit, Bessemer Division. Political experience: Appointed district attorney in the Bessemer division in 2016; ran unsuccessfully for DA in 2018; Former member of the Hoover Board of Education. Professional experience: Chief assistant district attorney for Jefferson County, Bessemer Division, former District Attorney in the Bessemer...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Female killed after being struck while walking on interstate in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation continues into a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian on an interstate in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the incident happened about 8:48 p.m. last night, on Interstate 65 near Green Springs Avenue. The coroner's office stated a woman was walking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Half Shell Oyster House opening new Alabama location

Half Shell Oyster House is set to open its third Birmingham-area location. The Gulfport, Mississippi-based chain famous for its charbroiled oysters will open a new location at the Campus 124 development in Pelham. Campus 124 is a $10 million mixed-use development in Shelby County located at the former Valley Elementary...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Where do the Birmingham Stallions go to eat in the city?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Before the game was even over, members of the Birmingham Stallions were already making plans. In a video released online Saturday, quarterback J’Mar Smith and running back Bo Scarbrough can be seen talking about where they were going to go for breakfast the next day, shortly before the Stallions closed out […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Federal investigation finds Athens lumber company ignored safety precautions before employee's death

A federal workplace safety investigation found an Athens lumber manufacturer failed to protect its employees, ultimately resulting in one employee's death. Cassandra Hill, 45, was killed at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation when she was run over by a forklift as she walked through the lumber shipping yard on Nov. 15, 2021, according to investigators and the Limestone County coroner.
ATHENS, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Felicia Rucker-Sumerlin, Democratic, Sheriff

Residence: Pleasant Grove. Political experience: None. Professional experience: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 1990-2021. Civic Experience: Member, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement; member, True Vine Church and Ministries, Birmingham. Education: Bachelor of Applied Science in criminal justice, Columbia Southern University, Orange Beach, Alabama. Top contributors: Robert L. Pike Jr.,...
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wbrc.com

Crash causes total interstate shutdown on I-65 at I-20 interchange

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Both the northbound and southbound lanes are currently shutdown on I-65 in Birmingham causing significant delays. The crash is located at MP29 at exit 29 I-20 in Birmingham. Please us an alternate route if possible. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

