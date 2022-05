The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a skydiving accident Sunday in Polk County that killed a 26-year-old Roswell woman, according to Coroner Norman Smith. The accident happened at Skydive Spaceland Atlanta at 1195 Grady Road in Rockmart, Smith says. The woman’s name is not being released as the FAA is in charge of the investigation; we have notes into the FAA for more. Polk County also is home to Skydive the Farm.

ROCKMART, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO