ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Country diary: An unruly teenager among the dutiful bluebells

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovb4o_0fhoU67A00
, whose imperfect flowers have variable numbers of petals.

Every year at bluebell time, the same thought recurs: spring is slipping away. In less than two weeks it will officially segue into summer and, like the last sand grains flowing through an egg timer, these final glorious days seem to gather pace. But this is an idyllic place to while away one of them.

Downstream from Abbey Bridge, the Tees Valley Way passes through deciduous woodland, which clings to a steep bank high above the River Tees. The rocky gorge below is filled with birdsong; blackcaps, willow warblers, a song thrush, almost drowning the sound of the river. Overhead, newly expanded oak leaves are as translucent as stained glass. Along the footpath, an aroma of garlic rises from starry constellations of ramson flowers when I brush against them. Florist shop fragrance saturates the air where it passes through drifts of bluebells. Tens of thousands of flowers, all waiting for a pollinator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiE0a_0fhoU67A00
A sea of bluebells in woodland at Egglestone, Teesdale. Photograph: Phil Gates

Spring perfection. Well, not quite. Among this tranquil sea of blue and white there are yellow riots of goldilocks Ranunculus auricomus, that most imperfect of buttercups. The Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi finds beauty in imperfection – a philosophy usually linked to art forms such as ceramics, but if applied to plants this oft-overlooked woodland spring flower should surely be celebrated.

It’s hard to find a perfect goldilocks inflorescence whose flowers have a full complement of petals. Unfettered by rules of organised floral development and symmetry, some flowers may have none, others any number between one and five, often malformed. In the uniformity of a bluebell wood, this is the uncouth attender at a formal occasion who ignores the dress code and turns up in T-shirt and ripped jeans.

The reason? Goldilocks has forsaken sex. It no longer relies on showy flowers to compete with bluebells for insect pollinators. Instead, its seeds are clonal propagules, reliably produced without union between pollen and ovules, so all offspring are identical to the parent plant.

But sometimes mutation intervenes and then a new and subtly different local, clonal goldilocks microspecies proliferates. Botanists believe there may be more than one hundred of these in our flora, yet to be described and named. Exquisite complexity, arising from imperfection.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Country diary: Waking the sleepers to a garden of riches

My students are still abed when I slip into the gardens on my morning recce. Though all are gifted writers, most have slept a lifetime without waking up to nature. My task this afternoon will be to fuel their senses into producing a country diary of their walk around the grounds of this university hall. Most hail from different countries, different continents even.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Diary#Insect#Bluebell Wood#Willow Warblers#Japanese#Symmet
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Chris Taylor obituary

My friend Chris Taylor, who has died of cancer aged 69, described herself modestly on Twitter as “Director of New Writing South, lapsed writer, aspiring cook”. She was rather more than that. Chris was a force. She set up New Writing South, a non-profit organisation, to champion and encourage writers, after running a successful theatre PR business, and also pursued her own creative practice in both writing and the visual arts.
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

285K+
Followers
72K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy