Man convicted in fatal shooting of a Santa Fe star athlete
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting of a Santa Fe High School basketball star nearly two years...kvia.com
I don’t agree with what this boy did but you knew he wasn’t getting out of this because that basketball player was to popular. Is was the same in 2000 Santa Fe high jocks thought there gangsters and they got tuned up! They need to focus on sports on not being at parties and on streets
