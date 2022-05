EL PASO, Texas – County commissioners are discussing plans on how they can help with the expected migrant influx with the possible lifting of Title 42 next week. Title 42, the public health order that allows border patrol agents to expel migrants at the border due to Covid-19 risks, is expected to be lifted on May 23. Non-governmental organizations, like Annunciation House, are worried there will not be enough space to house the number of migrants being released. Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House, said on Wednesday the migrant shelter network in El Paso was already overwhelmed and needed help from the city, county, and federal government.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO