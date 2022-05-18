Will Manchester United build a new stadium or renovate Old Trafford?

Manchester City's dramatic Premier League triumph on the final day of the campaign will live long in the memory - but does a fourth domestic title in five years make their season a success?. Or does the unfulfilled ambition of lifting the Champions League crown continue to cast a slight...
West Ham are weighing up whether to push ahead with a move for Jesse Lingard, who is available on a free after his contract at Manchester United expired. Lingard had an impressive loan at the London Stadium two seasons ago and David Moyes could look to sign the forward. Moyes wants to improve his options in attack after West Ham finished seventh, meaning they missed out on a place in the Europa League, and is aiming to refresh several areas of his squad.
After six seasons of battling against and surprising English football's elite, Burnley's spell in the Premier League came to an end on an emotional afternoon at Turf Moor as they lost 2-1 against Newcastle. The Clarets' task seemed a straightforward one, win at home against the Magpies to guarantee another...
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has entered not guilty pleas to nine charges of sexual offences against six women. Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, denied all the charges, which include seven of rape, at Chester Crown Court. The French international is also accused of sexual assault and attempted rape. The...
Comments / 0