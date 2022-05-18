Will Manchester United build a new stadium or renovate Old Trafford?

West Ham are weighing up whether to push ahead with a move for Jesse Lingard, who is available on a free after his contract at Manchester United expired. Lingard had an impressive loan at the London Stadium two seasons ago and David Moyes could look to sign the forward. Moyes wants to improve his options in attack after West Ham finished seventh, meaning they missed out on a place in the Europa League, and is aiming to refresh several areas of his squad.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO