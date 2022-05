MURRAY – The Murray Main Street Board of Directors discussed plans for the Downtown Farmers Market, Movies on the Square and other business at its monthly meeting last week. With the Downtown Farmers Market having kicked off on Saturday, Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said she needed a few volunteers from the board and from Main Street committees to sign up to get through the summer and into the fall. She said vendors cannot arrive until 5:30 a.m. and must be on site by by 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. opening.

MURRAY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO