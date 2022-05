St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was the victim of a dangerous hit from Nazem Kadri in Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche. Binning sustained a knee injury on the play, and despite Kadri claiming the contact was accidental and that he had been pushed, it seems Blues players don’t exactly believe the Avs forward. Brayden Schenn was among those to voice their doubts over Kadri’s apology, stating that he thinks Kadri knew what he was doing, via Jeremy Rutherford.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO