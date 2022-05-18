ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

China's yuan softens as data shows foreigners sold bonds in April

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped against the dollar on Wednesday, pulling back after notching its biggest daily gain since October a day earlier, as data showed continued capital outflows from Chinese bonds in April. Foreign investors cut their holdings of onshore yuan bonds for the third consecutive month in April, the data showed, the longest such stretch on record. The figures supported data from the International Institute of Finance (IIF) last week showing the largest quarterly capital outflows on record for China in the first quarter. With the dollar for the moment halting its march higher after touching a 20-year peak late last week, traders said the yuan could see broad swings in the near term, though expectations of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue to support the U.S. currency. "In the near term the dollar index may continue to correct, but for the yuan there's a sense that it could move both up and down," said a trader. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday added to concerns that the U.S. central bank might take a more hawkish approach to bringing surging prices under control, vowing to raise rates as high as needed to kill inflation. Meanwhile, offering a small boost of hope for the Chinese economy, China's financial hub of Shanghai on Wednesday reported its fourth straight day of zero community spread of COVID-19, though huge pressure remains to keep the virus at bay. And in Beijing's latest move to provide a fillip to struggling companies, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He told tech executives on Tuesday that the government supports the development of the sector and tech firm public listings. Early on Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.7421 per dollar, more than 400 pips firmer than the previous day's fixing. Onshore spot yuan opened at 6.7370 per dollar and slipped to 6.7505 by midday, 129 pips weaker than Tuesday's late session close. The currency had leapt nearly 500 pips on Tuesday as it recorded its biggest daily gain since Oct. 19. The offshore yuan also weakened, softening to 6.7648 from a close of 6.7413. FX analysts at Maybank said a narrowing spread between the onshore and offshore yuan suggested further downward pressure on the yuan was easing, possibly due to the broader dollar decline and easing COVID lockdowns. Liu's comments and other recent economic support measures, including mortgage rate cuts, had also likely boosted sentiment, they said. "That said, newly released new home prices for April likely reminded market players that China is not at all out of the woods." Prices of new homes in China fell for the first time month-on-month since December in April, hit by weak demand in small cities and widespread lockdowns. The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.7421 6.7854 0.64% Spot yuan 6.7505 6.7376 -0.19% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD -5.86% Spot change since 2005 22.61% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.5 100.68 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 103.436 103.36 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.7648 -0.21% * Offshore 6.7928 -0.75% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#U S Federal Reserve#Shanghai#Beijing#Chinese#Iif#The U S Federal Reserve#Federal Reserve Chair
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Reuters

Tech, industrial stocks pull China shares lower as Beijing imposes new COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, with tech and industrials firms leading a deepening slump in afternoon trade, as new COVID-19 curbs in the country’s capital fuelled worries over slowing growth despite Beijing’s pledges of economic support. ** The Shanghai Composite index ended down 2.41% at 3,070.93, posting its biggest drop since April 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

444K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy