DRAFFENVILLE — For five innings Monday night, it appeared Calloway County’s 2022 baseball season was ending with a mighty thud against 3rd District champion Mayfield. Four errors and timely hitting by the Cardinals had put the 4th District’s runner-up team in a deep hole. However, there is a reason this season’s Lakers have developed a reputation for not only being one of the most unpredictable teams in Region 1, but also one of its most dangerous teams, and that was realized for the final three innings.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO