Texas A&M Player Profile: Linebacker, Tarian Lee Jr.

Going into the 2022 football season, Aggies Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Texas A&M roster.

Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Jimbo Fisher this season.

Tarian Lee Jr. enters his redshirt junior season looking to make a name for himself within the Texas A&M linebacker group heading into a season where depth at the position will be vital for success to be had. before finding his way to College Station, Texas, Lee Jr. played football at Amos P. Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida, having his best season during his 2018 season year, accumulating 69 total tackles, a sack, 10 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, a forced fumble, an interception , and a defensive touchdown, ending one of the better careers the program had ever witnessed. He committed to the Aggies on June 9, 2018, and chose to redshirt during his 2019 freshman season, but did not see any playing time during the 2020 season while still adjusting to life in the SEC. Tarian Lee Jr.’s moment finally arrived during his 2021 redshirt sophomore season, playing in all 12 games, while recording 9 total tackles and contributing on special teams , all leading to the upcoming 2022 season where he looks to carve out a larger role at the Will linebacker position.

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida

Height: 6-2

Weight: 233lbs

247Sports Composite Ranking

Class of 2019: 3-Star player ranking, 93rd ranked player in Florida, 51st ranked outside linebacker prospect in the country

Career Stats

Year G Tackles TFL Int Sacks 2021 12 9 – – –

PFF Grades

Year Defense Tackling Run Defense Coverage Pass Rush 2021 60.7 70.6 65.6 56.7 58.6

Depth Chart Overview

Tarian Lee Jr. (Redshirt Junior) is projected as a rotational linebacker for the 2022 season for Texas A&M in their 4-2-5 defensive scheme, led by the first-year defensive coordinator for the Aggies, D.J. Durkin. Lee Jr. is currently listed as the primary backup to Edgerrin Cooper (Sophomore) and shares the linebacker rotation with Andre White Jr. (Senior), Chris Russell Jr . (Senior), Ish Harris (Freshman), and Martrell Harris Jr. (Freshman). With a similar frame to his fellow teammate, linebacker Chris Russel Jr., Lee Jr. carries his weight well with good speed and lateral agility at the position and has the potential to become a force in the run game due to his previous high school stats in the tackle for loss category, racking up 33 TFLs during his junior and senior seasons . Due to his redshirt season, he has had time to add weight to his frame and looking to become a solid Will linebacker option in conjunction with Edgerrin Cooper during the 2022 season.

Players’ Photo Gallery