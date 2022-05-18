Blood moon dazzles over Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie resident Babar Khan took this photo Sunday night, May 15, at SouthWest Station of the total lunar eclipse creating a dazzling blood moon overhead.

Khan, who has contributed in the past to EPLN, said on Facebook that he was walking back from Purgatory Creek Park when he saw the moon slightly bigger than usual in size and turning a bit red.

“Unaware of what scientific phenomena is taking place in the skies as nobody consults me on those matters,” he joked on Monday, “I still thought something interesting is going on and I should use my camera. Today the news is that I was somewhere in the process of lunar eclipse/red moon/blood moon.”

The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse when it passes entirely through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow. It is the first of two lunar eclipses in 2022. The next will take place on Nov. 8.