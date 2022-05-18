ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Blood moon dazzles over Eden Prairie

By Staff Reports
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie Local News
 6 days ago

Eden Prairie resident Babar Khan took this photo Sunday night, May 15, at SouthWest Station of the total lunar eclipse creating a dazzling blood moon overhead.

Khan, who has contributed in the past to EPLN, said on Facebook that he was walking back from Purgatory Creek Park when he saw the moon slightly bigger than usual in size and turning a bit red.

“Unaware of what scientific phenomena is taking place in the skies as nobody consults me on those matters,” he joked on Monday, “I still thought something interesting is going on and I should use my camera. Today the news is that I was somewhere in the process of lunar eclipse/red moon/blood moon.”

The moon turns red during a total lunar eclipse when it passes entirely through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow. It is the first of two lunar eclipses in 2022. The next will take place on Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Eden Prairie Local News

Plan to update restaurant building OK’d

A new use is being pursued for a 9,000-square-foot building that has been home to at least three Eden Prairie restaurants, the latest being Jake’s. The vacant restaurant building at the intersection of Singletree Lane and Prairie Center Drive, west of Walmart, is being remodeled to hold three commercial tenants. A new building façade was [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Residents raise $100K for Eden Prairie needs

Eden Prairie residents and businesses raised money to fill community needs Saturday, May 14, by attending the EP Gives gala held by the Eden Prairie Community Foundation. Nearly 150 persons attended the dinner, auctions, fund-a-need, and program at the Marriott Southwest Hotel in Minnetonka – the first in-person EP Gives since April 2019. FOX 9 [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Jake’s remodeling before city council

A permit to remodel the former Jake’s restaurant at the intersection of Singletree Lane and Prairie Center Drive is among the items on the Eden Prairie City Council’s meeting agenda for Tuesday, May 17. The applicant is remodeling the interior of the 9,000-square-foot building to create three leasable commercial spaces, and needs city approval to [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Pedestrian curb ramp improvements begin May 17

Hennepin County road maintenance crews will begin work Tuesday morning, May 17, to improve pedestrian curb ramps on Flying Cloud Drive (County Road 61) between College View Drive and Anderson Lakes Parkway in Eden Prairie. According to the county, the new ramps are part of its efforts to upgrade ramps along county roads to Americans with Disabilities [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

New project for a much-eyed property

An Eden Prairie property that has been the subject of several development proposals had a new plan approved for it Tuesday, May 17, by the Eden Prairie City Council. Given preliminary approval for a parcel at 9360 Hennepin Town Road in southeastern Eden Prairie was a Hampton Companies plan to build a 32-unit facility that [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Moon#Red Moon#Lunar Eclipses#Epln
Eden Prairie Local News

Storm prompts extended yard waste site hours

The City of Eden Prairie’s yard waste site, 9811 Flying Cloud Drive, will be open for extended hours from Thursday, May 12, through Sunday, May 15, to accommodate cleanup from Wednesday night’s storms. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. May 12, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 13-15.  To use the facility, residents must [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Jack Vincent Morreale Jr.

Jack Vincent Morreale Jr., 77, of Eden Prairie, died peacefully on May 11 at The Waters of Eden Prairie.  Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, with visitation at the church one hour prior. Lunch following the service at the church. [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles take flight with some help from the police

Eden Prairie police helped free two bald eagles discovered tangled in a heap near Bearpath Golf & Country Club’s 5th hole green on Sunday evening, May 10. According to a police spokeswoman, both eagles flew away unharmed after the two officers separated them. Responding to the incident were officers Spencer Barrie and Kenneth Stromgren. Photos [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Eden Prairie Local News

Human Rights Award winners honored

Eden Prairie’s 2021 Human Rights Award winners were announced this week. Winners were presented their awards by different members of the city’s Human Rights and Diversity Commission (HRDC) during the Tuesday, May 17, City Council meeting. According to a city release, the Human Rights Award recognizes a local individual, youth, nonprofit organization and business that [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Randall (Randy) D. Hildreth

Randall (Randy) D. Hildreth, 78, of Eden Prairie: The long goodbye ended for Randy on May 1, 2022. He did not lose a battle with cancer because cancer is not a worthy adversary. Rather, his life was stolen by the thief cancer that takes what we value most.     Randy was preceded in death by [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Wallace Leslie Conrad

Wallace Leslie Conrad, of Pine River, Minnesota, age 100, left this life peacefully surrounded by family on May 3 at Augustana Chapel View, Hopkins.  Wally was born on Aug. 19, 1921, in Lamberton, Minnesota, to Ida and Fred Conrad. He grew up working on his family farms. He joined the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) when [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Fair offers resources for seniors

A Senior Resource Fair took place Monday, May 16, at the Eden Prairie Senior Center, 8950 Eden Prairie Road.  Many professional organizations serving Eden Prairie were on hand to provide resources and education for older adults and their caregivers on such topics as exercise and wellness, home renovations, hospice, in-home health agencies, insurance, Medicare, real estate, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Harris Scholarships go to Leung, Rajasekaran

Maneeya Leung and Abi Rajasekaran have been awarded Dr. Jean L. Harris Scholarships from the Eden Prairie Community Foundation. The $1,000 scholarships being awarded to the two seniors at Eden Prairie High School recognize their outstanding work in areas including human rights, diversity, inclusion and equity, and can be renewed for an additional three years [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

New senior living community in EP dedicated

Civic and business leaders gathered Thursday, May 5, for the dedication of Flagstone senior living community, 8350 Commonwealth Drive, Eden Prairie. Flagstone is the newest senior living community by St. Paul-based Presbyterian Homes & Service (PHS). The dedication ceremony marked the completion of construction to meet the needs of a rapidly growing senior population, according [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP family settles with all defendants in lawsuit

The family of an Eden Prairie man severely injured in a hazing incident at a University of Missouri fraternity in October 2021 has settled with all 23 defendants in a lawsuit. Danny Santulli, 19, a freshman, sustained alcohol-induced brain injuries during a pledge party at the now-closed Mizzou chapter of Phi Gamma Delta (also known as [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
110
Followers
43
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy