Former FSU cornerback signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Former Florida State Cornerback Stanford Samuels III has been signed by the Las Vegas Raiders after spending two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Samuels played at Florida State for three years before going to the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Samuels enrolled at Florida State as part of the 2017 recruiting class and ranked as a consensus top-five cornerback and five-star recruit. He made an immediate impact as a true freshman as he appeared in all 13 games and made his first career start against ULM. The former 'Nole totaled 27 tackles, including three tackles for loss with one sack and two interceptions. Starting early, Samuels made his place in the FSU-Miami rivalry, grabbing his first career interception vs. the 13th-ranked Hurricanes.

In 2018, Samuels appeared in all 12 games and started the final 11. Recording 58 tackles, including one for loss, a team-high four interceptions, four pass breakups, and one quarterback hurry, Samuels found himself as one of the premier defenders on the Seminole defense. His interception total ranked fourth in ACC and 16th in NCAA and was the second-highest mark by a Seminole since 2008.

In 2019, Samuels concluded his FSU career by starting all 12 games and recording 60 tackles, including one and a half for loss, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups, and received honorable mention All-ACC Honors. Samuels entered his name in the 2020 NFL Draft but was not expected to be drafted due to the early departure from Florida State.

Going undrafted, Samuels was picked up by the Green Bay Packers and spent his first two seasons seeing action in two games where he recorded three total tackles. Now on his way to the Las Vegas Raiders, Samuels will be wearing number 49 via Raider.com as he looks to find a spot to boost his NFL career.

